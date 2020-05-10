Dr Mensa Otabil advised churches to endure the current happenings while waiting for the society to return to normalcy.

He was speaking during his virtual church service to share the gospel with his congregation on Sunday.

The preacher the church has a role to play in protecting its members and the society by adhering to the current protocols even though they are uncomfortable.

“This is not the time for churches to consider gathering together in assemblies because the crisis before us is not going down,” he urged.

Church services

President Akufo-Addo banned social gathering which includes church activities to control the spread of coronavirus.

The ban is currently in its eighth week.

Most churches are now holding services online via social media platforms.

However, some churches have recently appealed to the President to lift the ban on social gatherings. The churches have even enumerated preventive measures to be practiced when congregants gather.

But with Ghana recording over 4,000 cases, Dr Otabil said the situation calls for Christians to endure.

“Just when we thought in Ghana, we were having control over the situation, we are beginning to realise the virus has a mind of its own. It doesn’t seem to correspond to some of the efforts we are making.”

“It may not seem suitable to us but that is the price we pay to make the world a better place,” he said.

He advised worshipers to wait until it is safe to gather again in one accord.