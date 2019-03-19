Last Thursday, a driver and his conductor (mate) beat up a uniformed policeman around the Weija-Kasoa road.

The incident came as a shock to many Ghanaians, especially after it was recorded and circulated on various social media platforms.

The Police Administration has lamented the attitude of onlookers who stood unconcerned as the driver and his mate assaulted the policeman.

The Director-General of Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu, said it is sad that “people looked on as a man in uniform was being assaulted.”

According to him, the people around should have helped the police officer to arrest his assaulters.

"I can’t understand how we are saddened that a lot of people were standing there doing nothing. I thought the public would have assisted but they didn’t and it saddens us," ACP Eklu lamented.

“The people around could have helped in arresting the two (citizen's arrest) since they were doing something wrong; attacking a man in uniform or they could have dialed the police emergency number,” he added.

Meanwhile, the driver and his mate have been arrested and are set to appear before court on April 1.

Although the accused pleaded not guilty, they have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and causing unlawful damage.