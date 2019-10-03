With the theme “Activating Disruptors”, the COY Competition brings together high school entrepreneurs who have completed 16 weeks of training and mentorship in the JA Company Program. The 2019 COY Competition is sponsored by Delta Air Lines, Mr Peter Gbedemah and the Tomorrow Foundation, and supported by the SB Incubator and Pulse Ghana.

Fourteen (14) student companies from five schools namely: Alpha Beta Christian College, Forces Senior High Technical School, Accra Academy, Ghana Christian International High School and St. Mary’s Senior High School, with businesses in information technology, renewable energy, recycling, manufacturing, and marketing, will compete for the coveted Company of the Year Award and represent Ghana at the JA Africa COY Competition in December.

JA Ghana Alumni Network Launch

At the event, the student entrepreneurs will present summaries and achievements of their businesses to a high-level panel of judges from the business community. They will evaluate their approach to communication, teamwork, problem-solving, objective-setting, planning and review, administration and financial systems, personnel management, product development, customer focus, marketing and sales, as well as financial results.

Also, other signature awards will put the spotlight on other aspects of businesses such as leadership and innovation.

There will be a keynote address by Dr Charles Abeku Buckman, Chairman/ CEO of Urban Alternatives Group, a global leader in workplace learning, employee productivity, community and leadership effectiveness.

According to JA Ghana’s Program Manager, Abeiku Greene, “The 2019 Company of the Year Competition is an opportunity to highlight the boundless potential of young people, JA Ghana’s role in shaping the next of business leaders, and the promise of what entrepreneurship education holds for transforming Ghana’s economy. We are grateful to Delta Air Lines and Mr. Peter Gbedemah for their contributions to youth economic development in Ghana. Special appreciation to the Tomorrow Foundation for coming on board to sponsor the next cycle of the Company Program and helping JA Ghana extend entrepreneurship education opportunities to more schools in Ghana.”

Junior Achievement (JA) is one of the world’s largest global, nonprofit organizations dedicated to empowering young people to own their economic success by enhancing the relevance of education.