He said his stay in prison in recent times has been smooth due to the fact that he is being tormented the ghost of the MP.

Asiedu, popularly known as Sexy Dondon made this disclosure at an Accra High Court trying him for the murder.

“I can’t sleep so I want speak the truth so that this case will be over, he told the court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

According to him, some people contracted him to kill the MP and paid him Ghc20,000 and promised to get him out of prison after one year.

He said the people failed to go by the agreement and that they had decided to let him down

Daniel Asiedu

JB Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

The accused Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.

The prime suspect, Daniel Asiedu was arrested two days after the incident. The accomplice was picked several weeks later.