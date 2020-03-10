Mrs. Bawumia is undertaking the project under the Samira Empowerment for Humanitarian Project (SEHP).

According to her, the Exim Bank-Ghana is helping to fund the four shea butter processing factories.

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM, she said the project is mainly targeted at offering jobs for women in the northern part of Ghana.

READ ALSO: “Bawumia couldn’t propose directly” – Samira recounts how she met her husband

Second Lady Samira Bawumia

Samira was on the show to discuss issues pertaining to the International Women's Day (IWD), which was marked on Sunday.

“With support from Exim Bank-Ghana, we are undertaking the Shea Empowerment Initiative (SEI) to train women within the shea butter industry on how to properly pick and process shea nuts into fine and high quality shea butter for marketing,” she said.

“The Shea Empowerment Initiative endeavors to train 1600 women over a three-year period within the shea value chain in the Wa (Upper West), West Mamprusi District (North East Region), Gushiegu (Northern Region) and Kasena Nankena District (Upper East) areas.”

Currently, 1400 pickers have been trained on quality shea nut picking, in the first phase, while 300 shea pickers and 100 shea processors will also be trained in each district.

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) has been undertaking some projects in recent years, including the ‘Safe Delivery Project’, which seeks to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in deprived communities.