Jean Mensa must resign - Sam George

According to him, utterances from top officials of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suggest that there were irregularities in the 2020 elections.

In an interview on Citi FM, the lawmaker said: “Jean Mensa must resign because the NDC claims she bloated figures. The NPP also claims she bloated figures.”

“The NPP agrees with the NDC that Jean Mensa bloated figures. Mac Manu [NPP’s Campaign Manager] said the figures Mahama got were bloated. Asiedu Nketia [NDC’s General Secretary] also said the figures Nana Akufo-Addo got were bloated.”

“So one person, one election you conducted, NDC says you bloated it for the NPP and NPP also says you bloated it for the NDC. Nobody can even say that you gave us the correct figure,” the MP added.