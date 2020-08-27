In a statement, he said such assertions are fabrications which are geared towards smearing the reputation of his wife.

Rawlings was responding claims made by Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi in his book titled ‘Working with Rawlings’.

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings

“It must be stated that the claim by named persons in the book that Nana Konadu, at a meeting with Professor Mills requested for the Vice-Presidential slot is an outright fabrication,” the statement said.

“Nana Konadu never requested, indicated or discussed with any individual an intention or desire to be the running-mate to Vice-President Mills.”

“… This book is quite unfortunately, riddled with countless fabrications and assumptions ascribed to said individuals who were thought to have more honour.”

Rawlings also responded to claims by Prof. Ahwoi that his criticisms nearly forced Mills to resign as President.

The ex-Minister of Local Government and Rural Development said Mills had made up his mind to resign, before he was persuaded to rescind the decision.

However, Rawlings said he had a very good relationship with Mills during his tenure as President.

“President Rawlings and President Mills had a good relationship during the latter’s tenure. They interacted several times via telephone and met a few times either at the Ridge residence or the Castle, Osu and at all times they treated each other with utmost respect.

”These meetings were at the behest of President Mills, so it is difficult to reconcile the so-called bitterness that Ahwoi portrays in his book to the reality of the relationship between Rawlings and Mills,” the statement added.