Jesus Ahuofe to reappear in court today over fake Shatta Wale death prophecy

He prophesied on a radio program that Ghana’s dancehall superstar Shatta Wale will be shot on October 18.

This led to the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker faking an attack on himself on the said date and was picked up by the police the following day.

He has been charged for causing fear and panic but he, however, pleaded not guilty.

Shatta Wale in handcuff Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale and three other accomplices were also remanded into prison custody for a week on the same day are expected to reappear tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.