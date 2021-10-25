RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Jesus Ahuofe to reappear in court today over fake Shatta Wale death prophecy

Authors:

Evans Annang

The prophet at the centre of the fake Shatta Wale shooting incident, Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, will reappear in court today.

Jesus Ahuofe
Jesus Ahuofe

Ahuofe has been on remand for the past five days after his arrest last Wednesday.

He prophesied on a radio program that Ghana’s dancehall superstar Shatta Wale will be shot on October 18.

This led to the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker faking an attack on himself on the said date and was picked up by the police the following day.

He has been charged for causing fear and panic but he, however, pleaded not guilty.

Shatta Wale in handcuff
Shatta Wale in handcuff Shatta Wale in handcuff Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale and three other accomplices were also remanded into prison custody for a week on the same day are expected to reappear tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Shatta Wale pleaded not guilty to the charge of the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

