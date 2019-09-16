Isaac Arhin, affectionately called Yaw, completed JHS in Tema killed himself after finding out that he scored aggregate 20 and could not be selected by the Computer Selection School Placement System (CSSPS).

He was rather placed at Kwahu Tafo in the Eastern Region by CSSPS.

The deceased, the family's spokesperson said selected a school in the Central Region but instead, got placed in the Eastern Region.

According to reports by the GNA, the family complained of no money to purchase the needed school items for the teenager to proceed to SHS.

A sister of the deceased, Georgina Boabeng, who narrated the incident said the boy was living with his uncle in Tema where he completed the 2019 BECE.

Boabeng said he came home to his father at Agona Asafo three days ago without the consent of his uncle and upon arrival, his father asked him to learn tailoring but he declined, saying he wanted to go to senior high school.

She stated that the family members at Asafo had indicated that they did not have enough resources to send him to senior high school. Though free, they needed to buy some items before they could send him.

He later complained that his parents were not willing to send him to secondary school.

Boabeng continued that at about 5 a.m. on the fateful morning, the deceased told her that he was very hungry but was told food vendors were not ready.

She later left the house to collect money from someone indebted to her.

Upon her return, she found the door locked. She knocked several times but there was no answer. With the help of a passerby, she broke down the door, only to find the lifeless body of her brother hanging in the room.

She said a report was made to the Agona Swedru District Police Command, led by Chief Inspector Opoku-Mensah, who went to the scene to retrieve the body and deposit it at the Swedru Municipal Government Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Chief Inspector Opoku-Mensah told the media later that investigations were ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the boy’s suicide.

Meanwhile. some disgruntled parents, whose wards were turned away by authorities of the various SHS in the country, have expressed disgust at the development.

The angry parents, who turned up at the school with their children, are pleading with the government to immediately intervene or they will storm the seat of government to ensure that their grievances are resolved.