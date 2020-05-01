According to him, several measures have been taken to create jobs for Ghanaians and, or, create the enabling environment for Ghanaians to create jobs and wealth for themselves.

Speaking at this year's May Day celebration in the studios of the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) on Friday, May 1, 2020, he said: "Job creation is one of the priorities of this government. It is the thrust of the social contract, and over the course of our stay in government, we have taken bold, innovative and urgent steps to realising this. Indeed, the latest Ghana Living Standards Survey states that the rate of unemployment, which stood at 11.9% in 2015, dropped to 7.3% in 2019. "

He saluted the workers for their selfless contributions towards nation-building as Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate May Day.

"We recognise and appreciate the efforts and sacrifices they have made towards the construction of the happy and prosperous Ghana we seek, and, on this day, I say Ayekoo to each one of you," he said.