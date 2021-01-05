Biden, who represented the Democratic Party in the November 2020 elections, in the letter expressed optimism in working with the Ghanaian President.

In the letter which was published by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin on his Facebook page, Mr Biden said “Dear President Akufo-Addo, thank you for your kind words and well wishes. I am sorry that we have not yet had the opportunity to connect by phone.

“It is my great honour to have been elected the next President of the United States , and I understand just how much work lies ahead of us.

“Vice President-elect Harris and I will take office at a time of great global challenges – from the coronavirus to climate change – that transcends borders and require international cooperation.

“We look forward to working with youth and your government on addressing the common problems facing our countries and our people.

“Thank you, President Akufo-Addo. I look forward to future dialogue.”

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is challenging the election of Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a statement after filing the petition, the NDC which he represented in the 2020 elections said: “The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.

The NDC wants the Supreme Court to annul Akufo-Addo's win. Party leader John Mahama argues that the declaration of the incumbent as winner was illegal because no candidate secured the required number of votes to be declared winner

The opposition has yet to make public evidence of fraud and has so far made public little of the details of its petition. Ghana's Supreme Court is expected to hear the case next week. It has 42 working days from the start of a hearing to issue a decision.