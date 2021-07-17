RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘You’re a fool!’ – John Dumelo slams NPP communicator over sexist comments about Mahama’s daughter

Actor cum politician John Dumelo went ballistic on a communicator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who made sexist comments about John Mahama’s underage daughter.

Farida Mahama, the daughter of former President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, marked her 14th birthday yesterday.

Mr Mahama, therefore, took to his social media pages to celebrate his daughter with a lovely message and some adorable photos.

However, Nana Ansah Obofour, who is said to be the Communications Director of the NPP in the UK, made some distasteful comments about Farida.

He wrote on Twitter: “Mahama’s daughter Farida at 14 and already dey do makeup, eiih. Chopment come inside after tax payers money make up fine girl.”

The NPP Communicator’s comment irked several netizens, including Dumelo, who described him as a “stupid fool”.

“You are a stupid fool! Your children should be ashamed of you and your uncouth comments. Never ever speak about Farida or an under aged person in this manner! Neanderthal!” the actor replied to the tweet.

