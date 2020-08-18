He said he will push for Ghanaians to pay just 6-months’ rent advance, instead of the two years upfront that landlords usually take.

Dumelo is seeking to become the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He explained that the youth of the country will always struggle to survive if they are requested to pay two years’ rent advance upfront.

“One of the first things I will do when I get to parliament is to push for the enforcement of the rent control act,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We need to pay at most 6 months’ rent advance. How can we (youth especially) survive in an economy where we have to pay 2 years rent upfront? Not right. We dey bleed.”

Dumelo faces an uphill task to unseat Lydia Alhassan, who is the incumbent MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Both have upped the ante with the campaigns and have been endearing themselves to constituents with donations and promises.