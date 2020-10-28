In August, the actor cum politician announced an education package that included donating 4,000 laptops to needy students in the constituency.

He has now moved to deliver on the promise, as he has started distributing the laptops to the students.

In a video posted on Twitter, Dumelo is seen visiting the students in their homes to hand them the brand new laptops.

“Our commitment to give out over 4000 laptops to Tertiary students in Ayawaso West started weeks back,” he captioned the video.

“I pledge my support to improve education and easy learning amongst the youth for a greater Ghana.”

Dumelo is seeking to unseat incumbent MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Alhassan, in the December polls.

He has made a series of promises to the constituents, including promising to establish a football team in the constituency if he wins.

Also, he has pledged to donate half of his salary to support the constituents if he becomes MP.