‘Such arrogance!’ – Dumelo slams Gov’t for stopping him from dredging Ayawaso gutters

However, work on the drains was stopped after just two days, with Dumelo later claiming the Aywaso West Municipal Assembly had ordered him to stop.

The Assemby, however, denied this, insisting they only asked him to follow due process and seek the needed approval.

Almost seven months on, the actor cum politician has hit out at the government for frustrating his efforts to dredge the gutters.

In a Twitter post, he said the problems with the drains still persist, while also criticising the counter arguments to ongoing the ‘fix the country’ campaign.

“Last year, I brought in excavators to fix a problem in my community. I was stopped by the government,” Dumelo tweeted.

“The rains are in again and the problem still persists. When I complain, they say I should to fix my attitude before I can tell them to #FixTheCountry. Such arrogance!”

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter over the last four days in protest of poor governance and the high cost of living in the country.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.