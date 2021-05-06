RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘Such arrogance!’ – Dumelo slams Gov’t for stopping him from dredging Ayawaso gutters

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

John Dumelo has criticised the government for frustrating his plans to dredge choked gutters in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

‘Such arrogance!’ – Dumelo slams Gov’t for stopping him from dredging Ayawaso gutters
‘Such arrogance!’ – Dumelo slams Gov’t from stopping him from dredging Ayawaso gutters Pulse Ghana

While seeking to become Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dumelo hired some excavators in October last year to dredge the gutters.

Recommended articles

However, work on the drains was stopped after just two days, with Dumelo later claiming the Aywaso West Municipal Assembly had ordered him to stop.

The Assemby, however, denied this, insisting they only asked him to follow due process and seek the needed approval.

Almost seven months on, the actor cum politician has hit out at the government for frustrating his efforts to dredge the gutters.

In a Twitter post, he said the problems with the drains still persist, while also criticising the counter arguments to ongoing the ‘fix the country’ campaign.

“Last year, I brought in excavators to fix a problem in my community. I was stopped by the government,” Dumelo tweeted.

“The rains are in again and the problem still persists. When I complain, they say I should to fix my attitude before I can tell them to #FixTheCountry. Such arrogance!”

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter over the last four days in protest of poor governance and the high cost of living in the country.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

All these have culminated in a frustrated public, with some Ghanaians taking to Twitter to vent their frustration by joining the #FixTheCountry campaign.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders