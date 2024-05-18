John Kumah to be laid to rest today

The sudden demise of John Kumah on March 7, 2024, shook the nation, leaving a significant void in both political and personal circles. At the age of 45, he left behind his wife and six children.

As the news of his passing spread, waves of sorrow engulfed relatives, sympathizers, and constituents who gathered to witness the arrival of his remains on Friday.

The late MP's final journey home began with the conveyance of his remains to Ejisu and later to his Donaso residence for the burial and funeral rites scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Details of the funeral arrangements below:

Laying in State: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, starting at 5 am.

Burial Service: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, beginning at 10 am.

Interment: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Aduapakye Royal Cemetery.

Final Funeral Rites: Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park.