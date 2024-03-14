John Mahama is the cause of the current ‘dumsor’ – Owusu-Bempah alleges

In a scathing piece, Owusu-Bempah lambasted Mahama for allegedly resorting to political sabotage and economic espionage to destabilize the current government. He claimed that Mahama aimed to create panic and chaos like the 'dumsor' crisis that plagued Ghana during his presidency.

Highlighting Mahama's previous tenure, Owusu-Bempah criticized the former president for presiding over prolonged power outages, which he described as a "dumsor economy" lasting throughout Mahama's time in office.

He asserted that Mahama's lack of understanding and mismanagement of the energy sector contributed to Ghana's difficulties during that period.

Owusu-Bempah alleged that Mahama's current strategy involves using his influence over individuals within the energy sector, including GridCo and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to engineer artificial power shortages.

"The point is, Mr. Mahama's dark genius was to shape the NDC in his own image, and he is now trying to vandalize the political architecture of Ghana's energy system by using his willing enablers and accomplices both at GridCo and ECG to generate artificial shortfalls in energy supply for the purposes of political and electioneering gains," he stated.

Furthermore, Owusu-Bempah accused Mahama of exploiting the situation for his political gain, noting that supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been taunting consumers about the return of 'dumsor'.

He called on Mahama to deny the allegations and urged Ghanaians to hold the NDC accountable for what he described as Mahama's "act of vandalism" against the country's energy sector.

