John Mahama objects to proposal of shifting general elections to November 7

Speaking at a Minority Caucus workshop at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho, Mahama stated that the NDC finds the proposal impractical and unhelpful, citing a perceived lack of preparedness on the part of the Electoral Commission. He underscored the importance of a transparent election process and questioned the motivation behind the proposed change.

Mahama pointed out that, as of February 2024, the Election Commission had not presented the election calendar for the year and also referenced issues arising from the December 2023 District Level Elections, suggesting that these incidents revealed the Commission's unreadiness to execute the constitutional exercise in November.

Expressing concern over the absence of a prepared election calendar a month into the election year, Mahama urged the Electoral Commission to prioritize organizational readiness. He stressed the significance of maintaining the tradition of holding credible, fair, and transparent elections in December, as has been the practice since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Drawing attention to logistical shortcomings witnessed in the District Level Elections in December 2023, Mahama cautioned against rushing into changes that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process. He asserted that the proposal to shift the election date was part of a larger strategy employed by the government to manipulate the election outcome in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mahama suggested that the government's push for a change in the election date was an attempt to undermine the credibility of the elections, especially in light of the growing desire among the Ghanaian citizenry for a change in government.

The former President's objections contribute to the ongoing discourse surrounding the proposed alteration of the election date, reflecting the complexities and political sensitivities involved in such constitutional considerations.