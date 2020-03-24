According to him, he will extend his hand to the government and "share our experience in managing the Ebola crisis".

In a Twitter post, the NDC flagbearer said "I will continue to extend a helping hand to the government and share our experience in managing the Ebola crises."

"I do so with an open and willing heart. And I hope that the gesture will be received in the sincerity it was offered. The enemy before us is no respecter of person or party. We are all in this together," he added.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: The enemy before us is no respecter of party - John Mahama

Following the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus in the country, Mahama asked his former appointees who were involved in his government’s efforts towards preventing Ebola to help the health ministry as the country battles coronavirus.

"I have instructed my communications team and my public health advisors to support any efforts by the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health in this particular regard.

"I have also asked all former appointees of my administration who assisted in our readiness efforts during the ebola epidemic to aid the government in whatever way they can if requested to do so. This virus is an enemy to all Ghanaians, and the call to duty in the fight against it rises above partisanship and politics," he added.

Ghana cases of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped from 27 to 52 on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The 25 new cases were confirmed following tests of people the government quarantined after Ghana closed all its borders to human traffic.