According to him, several businesses are sinking due to the current dire economic situation in the country.

Mahama said this during the launch of the NDC’s manifesto for the 2020 polls at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Monday.

“We will sanitise the financial sector. On the macro front, unprecedented public debt, depreciating cedi, among others, are a sign of an economy in deep distress,” the NDC flagbearer said.

He pledged that the next NDC government will bring the public debt under control and stabilise the cedi.

He also promised to reduce inflation and ensure a low progressive taxation regime to make the business environment friendly.

“We increase Ghanaian participation and stake in our economy. And we’ll put an end to the vindictive targeting and collapse of Ghanaian businesses and its attendant job losses,” Mahama added.