He said a Free Primary Health Care Plan will be implemented to ensure that both the young and elderly have free primary healthcare.

Mahama made this known when he unveiled his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Monday.

“We will implement a Free Primary Health Care Plan. This will make the provision of primary health care to all Ghanaians, young and elderly, free,” the former President stated.

The NDC flagbearer also vowed to create one million jobs in his first term if elected President in the December elections.

He said the next NDC government has plans to run an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme.

This programme, he noted, will help to create 250,000 jobs in each year of his first term in office.

“Our plans include an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme in the public and private sector; that will deliver a minimum of 250,000 jobs every year.

“A total of 1,000,000 jobs across the country by the end of my term in office in 2024. We will put Ghanaians to work to earn a decent living,” Mahama added.