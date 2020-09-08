He said the NDC will also will see to it that mining licenses and concessions which were illegitimately seized are returned.

Speaking at the NDC’s manifesto launch on Monday, the NDC flagbearer said he intends to regulate medium and small scale mining.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 to blame for delay in missing excavators investigations - Nana B

John Mahama

“We will reissue confiscated legitimate mining licenses to miners. For persons whose mining concessions have been illegitimately seized, we shall return the concessions to the legitimate owners,” Mahama said.

“We will track down and take back all excavators that are missing and we will return the excavators to their rightful owners.”

Earlier this year, Government confirmed that several excavators that were seized from illegal miners had vanished.

This came after about 500 excavators were confiscate from illegal miners by the GalamStop taskforce.

The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, said some of the machines could not be accounted for.

He explained that the excavators were kept at the various district assemblies but some disappeared.

Meanwhile, the Police is currently investigating the issue, having already interrogated six persons, including the Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi.