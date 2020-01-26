According to the New Stateman newspaper, the police is on a nationwide manhunt for Mr Asiama, the founder of the defunct uniBank (GH) Ltd, Dr Kwabena Duffuor Snr and the former chief executive officer of the bank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr.

According to the report, they are being pursued by the police to assist in investigations over their roles in the banking-sector crisis.

Quoting sources from the police, the newspaper claimed that the three men are believed to be on the run after refusing to honour several invitations extended to them by police officials.

A visit to the residence of each of the three men reveals a significant presence of officers, largely in plain clothes, waiting to effect their arrest following their alleged refusal to co-operate with the police, the report further said.

However, reacting to the publication on Joy FM's Newsfile programme Saturday, lawyers for Asiama dismissed the report, saying their client is not on the run.

“Dr Johnson Asiama on Friday 10th January 2020 received a text message from one DSP Appeatu of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to report on 13th January 2020. Dr Asiama instructed his lawyers to write to SIT to reschedule the invitation to the week commencing 20th January 2020 as he was not immediately available! SIT received and acknowledged the said letter,” the text message from Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor read.

“All attempts by the lawyers for Dr Asiama to reschedule the said invitation proved futile. Dr Asiama is ready and willing to avail himself whenever SIT reschedules the said appointment,” he added.

Samson Lardy also received a text message from lawyers of Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr, who reiterated that their client has been cooperating with the police.

“Dr Kwabena Duffour Jnr has always cooperated with the Special Investigation Team led by COP Edward Tabiri. From 2018 till date. It is on this basis that we had his instructions to file the human rights application which has been served on the Attorney General, IGP and COP Edward Tabiri. It is therefore misleading the media report that Dr Duffour Jnr is on the run.”