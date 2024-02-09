Jospong Group bolsters dialysis care with GHc500,000 for 3 units

During separate presentations at the respective hospitals, Madam Sophia Kudjordji, the Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the Jospong Group, reiterated the company's commitment to enhancing the well-being of individuals.

She emphasized that beyond job creation, ensuring the health of citizens is crucial for national development.

Madam Kudjodji also announced the group's intention to extend similar support to regional hospitals, underscoring the importance of accessible dialysis treatment across the country. Additionally, she urged the government to consider including dialysis treatment in the national insurance scheme to alleviate the financial burden on patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

The donation, fulfilling a promise made during the company's 2023 thanksgiving service, underscores the Jospong Group's dedication to improving healthcare access for vulnerable populations.

Receiving the generous contribution on behalf of the Korle Bu Renal Unit, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals, appealed to parliament for swift action in approving proposed fees for dialysis treatment. He highlighted the financial strain on hospitals, which continue to operate under outdated fee structures.

Similarly, officials from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) expressed gratitude for the support, emphasizing its potential to reduce mortality rates among economically disadvantaged patients. However, they also highlighted the pressing need for additional dialysis machines to meet the growing demand for renal care services.

The scarcity of dialysis machines exacerbates the challenges faced by individuals with renal function impairment in Ghana. With an estimated 13% to 17% of the population affected, access to dialysis treatment remains a critical issue.

The gap between the number of patients requiring dialysis and those receiving treatment underscores the urgent need for collaborative efforts to expand access to essential healthcare services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

By partnering with healthcare providers and advocating for policy changes, organizations like the Jospong Group play a vital role in addressing the healthcare needs of vulnerable communities.