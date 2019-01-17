He said it is not appropriate to condemn Kennedy Agyapong on the basis that he exposed the identity of the investigative journalist who worked with Anas Aremeway Anas.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed at Madina in Accra on Wednesday evening while driving home. He was shot twice in the chest and once in his neck, according to reports.

Anas Aremeyaw took to Twitter to eulogise his colleague and noted that the team would not be deterred in the fight against corruption.

He wrote "Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed."

Ayeboafoh in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said "You cannot just condemn somebody merely because he exposed the photograph of another person, you must understand the circumstances of where he was also coming from.

"We must learn to look at things from certain perspectives. The fact that the photograph was released was not criminal. That he promised to reward anybody who might accost this gentleman is a different thing from exposing the photograph. What we must appreciate is that there is no right that is totally absolute. The fact that you set out to expose other peoples wrongdoing which is beneficial to society, there may be others who may not support that. What is criminal is to suggest that you would reward people who do what is wrong.

However, lawyer for Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has called for Kennedy Agyapong to be questioned following the murder.

Kissi Agyebeng said the maverick MP's incitement of the public against Ahmed cannot be ignored when investigations are open into the murder.

"He invited the world to beat him up and said he will pay for it and now he [Ahmed] has been killed…he has questions to answer," Agyebeng said on Accra-based Joy FM.