According to the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), journalists must discharge their roles of informing and educating Ghanaians diligently on the elections.

A statement issued by the President of GIBA, Andrew Danso-Aninkora said journalists play a critical watchdog role in the socio-economic development, therefore, it is important for media practitioners to uphold the core principles of good journalistic practices that will forestall the tendencies of media practitioners propagating messages that can fuel conflict and disturb the country’s peace and stability.

GIBA urged "all media organisations to abide by the GIBA Code of Conduct and the GJA Code of Ethics and to continue playing the excellent role of being the public educator, transparency champion and watchdog while providing extensive coverage to the electoral process."

It said: "In the same vein, GIBA urges the Electoral Commission to continue to collaborate with media organisations by timeously releasing information for public consumption, so as to avoid any speculations."

Here's the full statement below:

BE PROFESSIONAL AND RESPONSIBLE IN YOUR ELECTION REPORTAGE

The Executive Council of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) is encouraging all media organisations and journalists, especially GIBA Members to diligently carry out their role of informing and educating Ghanaians with the aim of consolidating Ghana’s democracy during this electioneering period. This can be achieved by practicing issue-based reporting on the policies of the various political parties in order to help electorates make informed choices, as well as providing the needed education on the electoral process.

As media practitioners, let us remind ourselves of the fact that we play a critical watchdog role in the socio-economic development of our dear nation Ghana, and thus we are all encouraged to uphold the core principles of good journalistic practices while ensuring that no media organization's platform is used to propagate messages that could pose a threat to the peace and stability our beloved country Ghana enjoys.

The Executive Council recognises that over the past months, weeks, and days, the media has extensively lived up to its task of informing and educating voters, providing up to date development of election campaigns, provided a platform for political party debate and communication of messages to the electorate, as well as providing a platform for citizens to voice out their concerns and opinions to mention but a few.

We continue to urge all media organisations to abide by the GIBA Code of Conduct and the GJA Code of Ethics and to continue playing the excellent role of being the public educator, transparency champion, and watchdog while providing extensive coverage to the electoral process.

In the same vein, GIBA urges the Electoral Commission to continue to collaborate with media organisations by timeously releasing information for public consumption, so as to avoid any speculations.

God bless our homeland Ghana.

God bless GIBA.

Signed:

Andrew Danso-Aninkora

President, GIBA