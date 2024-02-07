Journalists’ welfare, safety assured with my Ghana Media Fund – Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, made this statement when he called on the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at the International Press Centre-Accra on Tuesday (February 6, 2024).

He emphasized that it was the wish of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, to see journalism in Ghana blossom with a sustained journalists’ welfare, adding that the New Force led by him is here to continue the wishes of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The leader of the New Force also noted that even though he is not a politician, his policies are what Ghana currently needs to over-turn its economic fortunes.

“I'm not a politician and I do not know anything about politics but I'm a leader, a leader with vision, that is what I have,” Freedom Jacob Caesar stressed.

He said politicians often work towards the next election but a leader's priority, like his, is to build a country.

Technology Hub

He later revealed that he intends to build a technology hub in Ghana, equivalent to the Silicon Valley in United States (US).

According to him Silicon valley has contributed immensely towards the economy of America, adding that Ghana stands to derive same benefit should his Technology Hub come into stream.

“We want to create sustainable platform for technology hub in the country. When we have tech hub, we can produce iPhones in the country,” Mr. Bediako said.

He explained that Ghana has the biggest young population who depend on technology, hence the technology hub will serve immense purpose, citing how Jeff Bezos’ Amazon has helped and created massive jobs in US and beyond.

Industrial and Regional Revolution

He also shared that this policy would create jobs and enhance human development in the country.

“The country might be moving forward, they say we have 75 billion GDP but everybody in the country or 90% of us are poor. We are facing economic crisis,” he lamented.

“…If we do not create jobs for the average person and move it from 90% jobless people to at least 50% our economy will never have a balance.”

He explained further that it is much easier to create jobs in the regions than allowing people to overcrowd the capital city.

Infrastructural Development

The leader of the New Force could not fathom why Ghana's transportation system is so much dependent on roads, adding that expansion of railways is going to be his priority.

“You can’t put anything on any water and you can’t move containers by railways,” he said.

He said the road transportation system creates pollution and does not make us think like the modern world Ghana is supposed to be.

“The modern world are always finding sustainable ways of making their people have a better life. For us we are here to create better life for.our people,” Freedom Jacob Caesar said

On Security, Mr. Bediako expressed worry over the destruction of waters in the country which he said poses security threats to us.

He said he is use going to use technology to clamp down on criminals especially those who destroy our water bodies.

On his part the GJA President, Mr. Albert Kwabena flanked by his Executives expressed his appreciation to Mr. Bediako for being the first political leader to call on the Association.

He also thanked Mr. Bediako for the promise made to support the media and appealed to him donate towards the GJA’s Journalists Support Fund (JSF), set up to support Retiree Journalists and Journalists attacked in line of duties.