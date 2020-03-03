According to reports, he was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with two others, Yoni Kulendi and Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu.

They have been appointed to the Supreme Court to replace Justices Julius Ansah, Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe and Anthony Alfred Bennin who are due for retirement this year.

Justice Honyenuga recently incurred the wrath of many for publicly endorsing Nana Addo for this year's presidential election.

Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga

Reading from a written speech, the Court of Appeal judge, who doubles as the Paramount Chief of the Nyagbo Traditional Area in the Oti Region commended the president and hoped he emerges victorious in the forthcoming election.

The judge who sits as an additional High Court judge is currently presiding over the case involving former COCOBOD boss Dr. Stephen Opuni, a case some have described as political witch-hunting.

Yoni Kulendi

"We wish to congratulate you for the excellent manner you are governing this dear country of ours, it is our hope that with your vision and the gains made in your first term, Ghanaians may consider giving you another four years," Justice Honyenuga whose stool name is Torgbui Ashui Nyagasi V, told the president at a durbar of chiefs and people of Nyagbo.