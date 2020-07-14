The GHS did not mention the particular institution where the case was recorded, but said just a single case has been detected so far.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Ministry of Information on Tuesday, Director of Public Health for the GHS, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, said the aforementioned case is the only COVID-19 infection recorded in a school in the Oti region.

READ ALSO: Students can contract COVID-19 at home if allowed to leave schools – Okoe Boye

Dr. Badu Sarkodie

“The only reported JHS with a case is in the Oti Region. Just one. I think they [Junior High Schools] are probably adhering to the protocols more than the others,” he stated.

There have been calls from the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations of Ghana for government to close down schools and allow students return home.

Some Senior High Schools have recorded COVID-19 in recent weeks, causing parents to panic.

The Accra Technical University was the first to record a case, after a National Service Personnel contracted the virus.

The Ghana Education Service has also disclosed 55 students and staff at the Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, over five secondary schools in the Western region have also had their students infected.