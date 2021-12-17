On Thursday, December 16, justice Honyenuga is reported to have said that Dr Opuni’s attempts to recuse him from the trial are malicious and calculated efforts to delay the trial and also to seek public sympathy.

In the view of professor Asare, the above pronouncements by the judge have “created an intolerable adversary atmosphere between him and the defendant which severely militates against the prospects of a fair and impartial trial”.

He took to his Facebook page to share his view on the matter, saying if the Supreme Court disqualified Justice Wuni from sitting on a case for similar pronouncements, it is only fair that the same principle is applied in the justice Honyenuga-Dr Opuni case.

Read professor Asare’s opinion below as he shared on Facebook:

Justice Clemence Honyenuga is no more qualified to hear Dr Opuni’s case – Professor Asare Pulse Ghana

Dr Opuni and businessman, Seidu Agongo have been facing trial for allegedly causing financial loss of more than GH¢217 million to state in a series of fertiliser deals during the former’s tenure as CEO of COCOBOD.