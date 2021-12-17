RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Justice Clemence Honyenuga is no more qualified to hear Dr Opuni’s case – Professor Asare

Andreas Kamasah

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, professor Kwaku Asare aka Kwaku Azar has said that Supreme Court judge, Justice Clemence Honyenuga who is sitting as a High Court judge to hear the long-drawn Dr Opuni case has finally overstepped and is no more qualified to continue hearing the matter.

According to the renowned lawyer, the judge’s pronouncements on the latest attempts by Dr Stephen Opuni to get him removed from the case and replaced with another judge shows clearly that the outcome of the case involving the former Chief Executive of COCOBOD may not be fair.

On Thursday, December 16, justice Honyenuga is reported to have said that Dr Opuni’s attempts to recuse him from the trial are malicious and calculated efforts to delay the trial and also to seek public sympathy.

In the view of professor Asare, the above pronouncements by the judge have “created an intolerable adversary atmosphere between him and the defendant which severely militates against the prospects of a fair and impartial trial”.

He took to his Facebook page to share his view on the matter, saying if the Supreme Court disqualified Justice Wuni from sitting on a case for similar pronouncements, it is only fair that the same principle is applied in the justice Honyenuga-Dr Opuni case.

Read professor Asare’s opinion below as he shared on Facebook:

Dr Opuni and businessman, Seidu Agongo have been facing trial for allegedly causing financial loss of more than GH¢217 million to state in a series of fertiliser deals during the former’s tenure as CEO of COCOBOD.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

