The 13th Annual Private Universities Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG) Congress, which was held at All Nations University, Koforidua hosted delegates from all private universities in the country.

The PUSAG Award Scheme seeks to acknowledge deserving schools for mastering in various fields of academia and sports.

Local PUSAG President Receiving the Award on behalf of KAAF University

A couple of months ago, KAAF University won the Second Phase of the HR Business Focus Challenge, a business challenge which seeks to unearth the entrepreneurial potential of both private and public tertiary students and to bridge the gap between academia and the world of work.

Being novice at competition did not stop the KAAF University team from emerging the best among all private and tertiary institutions that participated.

Winners of HR Business Focus Season Two

Maintaining its reputation for innovation and excellence in business education over the years, KAAF University College was awarded the Overall Best Business School of the year.With a various degree and top-up programmes in Engineering, Law, Business Administration, Computer Science and Nursing, KAAF University has over the years, proven to be a first-class private university of hands-on practical & knowledge acquisition, worth attending.

Miss Nardia Mardina Tuokanso - Poet Spoken Word Artiste of the Year

KAAF University also congratulates Miss Nardia Mardina Tuokanso of the Law Faculty for emerging Best Poet / Spoken Word Artiste of the year and also Linda Afoa Amoako for winning the office of the General Secretary at the just ended PUSAG Executives elections.KAAF University is proud and grateful to all stakeholders for their enormous support over the years, making this dream a reality.