This compared to the institution's November 2012 graduation which had 139 pioneering students who studied Civil and Geomatics Engineering and Construction Technology shows great improvement and evidence of the institution's hard work over the past 10 years. This number is the largest since the school's inception.

KAAF University College started as the first private university in Ghana accredited by the National Accreditation Board to run Engineering Programmes. The school now offers various Business Administration, Computer Science, Law and Nursing programmes.

HR Focus Winners at KAAF university

In September 2017, the newly inducted government implemented an initiative from their manifesto thus Free SHS education. This initiative put smiles on the face of Ghanaians but also placed them in a dilemma of how the public tertiary institutions can accommodate these students when they apply for further education as this year will usher the first batch of the initiative into our tertiary system.

Speaking on the theme of the occasion: "Championing the course of free SHS, the role of private universities", the Chairman of KAAF Universities Council, Prof. K.B Omane-Antwi indicated that, in order for government to achieve the objective of this initiative, government should focus on private universities as they can help absorb the huge number of students who will be knocking on the doorstep of tertiary education.

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana, further stated that he strongly believes private universities should be encouraged and supported with the necessary resources to help them function to their optimum best as he inaugurated the congregation.

KAAF University graduates largest batch of transformational leaders

The rector of the college, Dr. Francis Achampong, urged all the graduates to put to use the skills acquired in their disciplines as they focus on being creative and innovative so as not to be a burden on society.

"KAAF University is focused on producing high intellectual and knowledgeable students, it’s to no surprise that, our students won the second phase of the HR Focus Business Challenge 2019 and also the institution was recently awarded the Best Business School of the Year 2019 at PUSAG," he elaborated.

With a signed MOU between KAAF University and Kantanka Automobile Company, Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL), and also Water Research Institute, engineering students enjoy hands-on-practical engineering at their workshops throughout the 4-year journey.

He further urged the graduands to make use of technology to aid them to be innovative and resourceful to society.

Speaking on the theme, Dr. Achampong, admonished the government to realign the resources of the country towards accommodating the students who will be ushered out of the Senior High Schools as part of the Free SHS initiative to help educate the students who knock on the doorstep of tertiary institutions.

He further advised that Private universities make room and open up to help this initiative to be a success as KAAF University has opened up its doors.

The Guest of honour, George Oduro, Deputy Minister of Agriculture stated that "wherever the world Free SHS education has being a success, there was Public-Private partnership which was key and the government has that in mind that going forward."

Using the education system of Mauritius as an example, he reiterated on the partnership of Public-Private; an indication that it will aid with this initiative as it has helped Mauritius since 1977 of the implementation of Free SHS.

George Oduro commended KAAF University College for their initiative to help the Free SHS education become a success and assured all that, government will do it best to support.

Various students were awarded for excelling in their field of academia during the occasion. The touching story of the overall best student, Alhassan Mohammed who rose from a block fabricator and classroom cleaner to valedictorian was mesmerizing.

KAAF University College is a private university founded by Micheal Aidoo. The institution has its main campus at Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba, Kasoa, in the Central Region of Ghana and also it’s Law Campus at Darkuman Junction, Accra-Ghana.