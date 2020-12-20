The redevelopment will be done by Golden Coast Developers, which will allow for the market to be renamed as Kantamanto Shopping Complex.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the construction of the new shopping centre will start in March 2021 and is expected to be completed within the same year.

The Chief Executive Officer of Golden Coast Developers, Neil Oku, said the traders will be temporarily relocated for the redevelopment to take place.

He explained that the traders will be allowed to return to the new market complex when its construction is completed.

“It is in partnership with the Kantamanto Traders Association and the Ministry of Railway as well as the Railway Development,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“We are going to be doing it [redevelopment] in two phases. The area that has been impacted by the fire will be the initial phase one which will then be extrapolated into the second development which is the current standing market.”

This comes after the Kantamanto market was razed by fire last week, destroyed goods worth thousands of cedis.