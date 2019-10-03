This was disclosed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr.

He said the company aims to stand up to the global competition when it comes to innovation.

“By the end of this year, Kantanka will build electric cars that could travel between Accra to Kumasi before recharge. We intend to do that before this year ends,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.

“Our company is fast growing and currently we have another headquarters at Dubai and the challenge there is healthy for us because they understand luxury and that is good for us.”

The Kantanka Automobile Company is a subsidiary of the Kantanka Group of Companies, founded by Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka.

In September 2018, government revealed plans to ensure that Kantanka automobile is given the same incentives as the other foreign automobile companies in the country.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, speaking at the Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition, said both indigenous and international automobile companies operating in Ghana will have the full and equal backing from government.