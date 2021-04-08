Kasoa murder: 10-year old victim to be buried today

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the spokesperson, Mr Samed Akalilu said: “Yesterday when we went to Court, our expectation was that the body of Ishmael would be given to us but unfortunately, it could not happen. However, from the hints we have received, everything indicates that we will get the body tomorrow so we can proceed to bury our dead according to Islamic customs and rituals,” he said.
He said after the burial, the family would continue to pursue justice for the deceased.
Mr Akalilu called on government to intensify the fight against crime in Kasoa and its environs, adding that, the murder of his 10-year-old nephew was not an isolated case in the sprawling commercial town.