Kasoa murder: 10-year old victim to be buried today

Ishmael Abdallah, the 10-year old boy who was allegedly murdered by two teenagers for money rituals will be buried today.

The deceased Ishmael Mensah and his mum.

Pulse Ghana

According to a family spokesperson, Ishmael will be buried in line with Islamic traditions.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the spokesperson, Mr Samed Akalilu said: “Yesterday when we went to Court, our expectation was that the body of Ishmael would be given to us but unfortunately, it could not happen. However, from the hints we have received, everything indicates that we will get the body tomorrow so we can proceed to bury our dead according to Islamic customs and rituals,” he said.

He said after the burial, the family would continue to pursue justice for the deceased.

Mr Akalilu called on government to intensify the fight against crime in Kasoa and its environs, adding that, the murder of his 10-year-old nephew was not an isolated case in the sprawling commercial town.

Police arrest fetish priest who allegedly sent Kasoa teenagers on ritual murder mission
Police arrest fetish priest who allegedly sent Kasoa teenagers on ritual murder mission Pulse Ghana

Ismael Mensah, was gruesomely murdered by two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki, for money rituals at Kasoa.

The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.

