Kasoa Murder: Deceased boy asked me why I was trying to kill him – Suspect reveals

The minor told the court that they smoked Indian Hemp (Wee), and fell asleep the night before they murdered the class three pupil.

The two teens who so desperately wanted to be rich had contacted a fetish priest they had seen on TV. The priest requested a human body and ¢5000.

According to him, their initial plan was to kidnap “his friend” and demand a ramson of ¢5000 from his family and later kill him.

The 15-year-old told the court that on the day of the incident he had convinced the victim about how his accomplice had got a new video game and told him to follow him to where Nicholas was so they could play the game.

“When we got there, Nicholas told Ishmael (victim) that the game was in the sack over there so Nicholas bent down to pick the game from the sack. Nicholas then used a club to hit the back of his head and he fell to the floor, unable to speak. We dragged him closer to us and Nicholas hit him again with the club,” he said.

According to the suspect, although his sister heard a noise and was coming over to enquire what had happened, she walked towards the uncompleted building but “I told her it was nothing so she should go back.”

Pulse Ghana

Yaw Anane said he then picked a block and just when he was about to hit Ishmael Abdullah, “he asked me ‘you that you are my good friend, why are you doing this to me? What have I done to you’?”

Ismael Mensah, was gruesomely murdered by two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki, for money rituals at Kasoa.