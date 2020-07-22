He questioned the Minister why she would go to the registration centre armed with offensive weapons.

The Minister who serves as the MP for Awutu Senya East admitted to firing gunshots at a voters' registration center, an act that has received massive condemnation from the public.

The MP who doubles as the Special Development Initiatives Minister said she fired the shots because she felt her safety was threatened, there have been many calls for her to be prosecuted.

"I'm a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So, that is the modus operandi I engaged in his absence," she told Accra-based Adom FM.

Kwesi Pratt speaking on Accra-based Peace FM condemned the MP's act and asked if she was going to hunt.

"We're just going to write our names to express our minds when the time for the elections is due. Simple! Should this result in pulling knives? Must this lead people to hide pepper in their pockets to the registration centres? What's the purpose of the pepper? Are you going to eat kenkey with it or what? Just going to register your name and you have pepper to spray into people's eyes, others with machetes to hack people and the worse of all is those who pull guns; are you going for hunting?

"When you do all this for power, what will you use it for? When you kill someone, sprays pepper into people's eyes and do all these things, and you're given the power, what unique thing can you really do?" he asked.