Hawa Koomson said she had to take that decision to protect herself since she was not with her security detail at the time.

In an interview, she revealed that the firing of the gun wasn’t done by anyone in her team but herself.

"None of my men had guns on then when we got to the centre. I fired the shots myself," the MP said on Accra-based Adom FM.

She added that the gunshot was a way of protecting herself at the registration centre since her police escort had not started working that day.

The MP indicated she went to the place because she heard her opponent had bussed people from other places to the registration centre.

"I'm a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn, my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence," she said.

However, Adam Bonaa reacting to the development, said the minister has shown poor judgment and leadership, therefore, must be sacked.

"For me, she saying her life was in danger was an afterthought and she’s a disgrace to womanhood. If by 12 noon today, and she has not resigned, the president should fire her.

"Why did she go to a registration centre with a firearm and not in the company of her personal protection? he queried.

"Also If she knew her life was going to be in danger, why didn't she call on the police for protection? She [Hawa Koomson] should have known that wielding a gun doesn't give you the right to discharge it," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.