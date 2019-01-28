Kennedy Agyapong may be reckless in his utterances but he is not a murderer, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, has said.

According to him, the Assin Central MP would be very “stupid” if he announced his plans of committing murder before going ahead with it.

Kwesi Pratt was speaking in relation to the accusing fingers that have been pointed at Mr. Agyapong following the gruesome murder of TigerEye PI journalist, Ahmed-Saule.

The undercover journalist was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

Mr. Pratt said while Ken Agyapong can be held accountable for advocating violence against Ahmed before his death, that alone is not enough to conclude that the MP is behind the murder.

“If he wanted to commit murder, he must be extremely stupid to announce it; but I don’t think he is stupid…what he did was reckless, unguarded, an affront to the law but we cannot conclude that he was the one behind pulling of the trigger,” the veteran journalist said on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji programme.

“He put up the picture; advocating for the use of violence that was clearly unlawful. Nothing was done about it….we all went to sleep; failed in our civic duty,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed interrogating Mr. Agyapong and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, over the murder of the late journalist.