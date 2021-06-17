Ken Ofori-Atta heads to Parliament to account for Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips

The summon is part of an urgent question filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.
The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to address parliamentarians today on the cost of President Nana Addo Dankwa’s recent foreign trips.
Mr. Ofori-Atta will give the breakdown of all the expenses of the recent trips to France, Belgium and South Africa by the President.
Yesterday, the Minister of Defence was in Parliament to justify the hiring of a £15,000 per hour private jet for the trip.
Mr. Nitiwul, the ultimate factor in deciding the type of aircraft the President uses for his trips is “safety”.
He concluded that no President can even take his shower on the aircraft when the need arises.
“This aircraft will carry a load of 11 persons minus the crew. When this aircraft is travelling to the eastern part of the USA or Asia, it will not load a crew of more than eight plus the luggage. So it depends on where it is going. Secondly, I have also said the aircraft has to do refuelling stops, and also in this COVID-19, when you are travelling to multiple destinations like the president’s recent travel, the Falcon couldn’t have been taken because he would have had to do technical stops which are not desirable, and when he is travelling with more than 20 people like he has been doing for business trips that brought huge sums of money for this country, he will need more than just a Falcon, otherwise, the others would have to go a day ahead before the president to prepare themselves.”
“In fact, the president would also have to go a day ahead because no president can shower in this aircraft. He cannot move from this aircraft straight into a meeting”, he said.
