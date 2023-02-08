Ken Ofori-Atta should be chased out of office by the military – Yaw Tano

According to him, Ofori-Atta cannot continue to be the finance minister because his management of Ghana’s economy has led to suffering for a lot of Ghanaians.

Speaking in a UTV interview, he said the minister is refusing to listen to advise on the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) just like he did with the financial sector clean-up which led to the collapse of many businesses.

“You (Ofori-Atta) are killing people. I have asked Ken Ofori-Atta to put himself in the shoes of the pensioners and ask whether they will be able to afford medical care if they are included in the DDEP like he did when he fell sick.

“You have depleted all the economic buffers of the country … the number of people who have died as a result of your bad management cannot be counted but you are still not listening to advise.

“I will love the situation where the military and the police probably will just go and pick Ken Ofori-Atta and say we are not making you come to this office again. That man alone there should be a coup d'etat on him,” he said in Twi.

Relatedly, Ken Ofori-Atta is set to face Parliament over the controversial domestic debt exchange programme.

This follows concerns raised by the Minority in demand for policy details on the programme due to the picketing of pensioners at the Finance Ministry to demand exemption from the exercise.

Pulse Ghana

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin said members stand ready to provide assistance to the government.

“Parliament is ever prepared to assist government to get out of this quagmire. So, what I can say now is that, parliament has spoken and that is the end of it. The Minister must be scheduled by the business committee as early as possible because this is an urgent matter because the pensioners are picketing at the Ministry. We need to do this as quickly as possible. Business Committee should schedule the Minister to appear before the house for a brief on the state of affairs.”