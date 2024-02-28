ADVERTISEMENT
Kenkey Festival teams up with One Heart Cares Int'l to support renal patients

Andreas Kamasah

The Kenkey Festival, renowned as Ghana's leading cultural food festival, is embarking on a significant collaboration with One Heart Cares International to raise funds to support renal patients.

This strategic partnership aims to not only provide financial aid but also disseminate crucial information about kidney disease, thus contributing to the preservation of lives and the dissemination of hope.

Kenkey, a staple in Ghanaian cuisine cherished by individuals across various regions, holds a revered place in the country's culinary heritage. Crafted from fermented corn dough, this delectable dish is commonly accompanied by an assortment of proteins such as fish, fried eggs, pork, shrimp, and octopus. Its popularity extends beyond Ghana's borders, resonating with communities in Europe and the Americas.

Since its inception in 2016, The Kenkey Festival has annually brought together enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds to celebrate this beloved local delicacy. The International Kenkey Festival, known as Kenkey Fest, showcases the versatility and richness of kenkey dishes prepared by local chefs and vendors. Over the years, the festival has evolved into a vibrant one-day culinary extravaganza featuring live music, cultural performances, games, contests, and giveaways.

The 7th edition of the Kenkey Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra. This year's event promises to be even more special as part of the gate proceeds will be directed towards the One Heart 4 Dialysis campaign, which supports renal patients in Ghana requiring crucial dialysis treatment.

"We are thrilled to partner with One Heart Cares International for this noble cause," said organizers of the Kenkey Festival. "Through this collaboration, we aim to make a meaningful contribution to the lives of renal patients in Ghana while spreading awareness about kidney disease."

As preparations for the 7th Kenkey Festival are underway, excitement is building among food enthusiasts and supporters of the charitable cause alike. The festival promises to be a celebration of tradition, community, and generosity, as attendees come together to indulge in delicious kenkey dishes while making a meaningful impact on the lives of renal patients in Ghana.

Ghana, like many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, faces significant hurdles in managing kidney diseases effectively. Inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of skilled medical personnel and a lack of political will to invest resources in healthcare have placed immense strain on the healthcare delivery system, leaving many renal patients without access to essential treatments such as dialysis.

The closure of the renal unit at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the premier healthcare institution in the country last year due to indebtedness, causing the death of several kidney patients, sent shockwaves through the medical community and underscored the urgent need for sustainable solutions to address the growing healthcare crisis. The shutdown not only disrupted the continuity of care for existing patients but also highlighted the systemic challenges plaguing Ghana's healthcare sector.

In the face of these challenges, the Kenkey Festival's partnership with One Heart Cares International takes on added significance. By directing a portion of the gate proceeds towards the One Heart 4 Dialysis campaign, the festival aims to provide critical financial support to renal patients in Ghana who are in desperate need of dialysis treatment.

