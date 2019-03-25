The campaign runs throughout 2019 but reaches its peak in March with a series of activities.

On Friday, March 22, 2019, the Ministry of Finance organised a durbar to urge Ghanaians to buy, eat, and wear made in Ghana products.

The Finance Ministry courted controversy when they organized a party to mark the successful Eurobond, the completion of the IMF-ECF programme and the appreciation of the Cedi, something they consider as an economic "hat-trick".

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, was spotted in various pictures circulated on social media holding a plate of waakye; a local delicacy. Other staff members were seen eating kenkey and fish.

Some critics wondered why this should be celebrated when the focus should be on other things. According to them, it was in bad taste and needless.

Some Ghanaians on social media took a swipe at the government for organising the "kenkey party" with some describing it as useless.

However, the Ministry of Information has dismissed suggestions that the Finance Ministry organized a party to celebrate an economic hat-trick.

According to the Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, the staff durbar was organised with a touch of promoting made in Ghana goods.

"It was a staff durbar; the only difference was that they were celebrating made in Ghana products, otherwise it’s nothing new. If it was a celebration, I would have spoken against it but it was not a celebration," he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Below are comments from Ghanaians on social media on the "Kenkey party":