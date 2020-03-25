The gesture, according to the lawmaker is to help doctors and nurses battling against the coronavirus to protect themselves.

Kennedy Agypaong assured that he will extend the donations to the other hospitals catering for coronavirus patients.

“Since Ridge Hospital is one of the designated centres for COVID-19, it was in the right direction to donate the same”, he said, adding that, there were 7,000 more which would be given to other designated centres and other health centres", he said.

Kennedy Agyapong

Mr Agyapong said Ghana should not wait for the disease to get out of hand and asked all to go by all the preventive measures to curb the situation.

Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh, Medical Director of the Hospital, praised the benefactor for the gesture and called on others to emulate the kindness. He said the items had come at the right time and it would enhance service delivery.