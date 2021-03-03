According to him, some elements in power during the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), cut off his Kencity Media adding that it was imperative for him to fight for Radio Gold and other pro-NDC radio stations in order for the victimization to stop whenever government changes in the country.

He said "I met Ato Ahwoi at a restaurant and he was grateful to me for fighting to ensure that we bring back Radio Gold. I told him I suffered from victimization and will not wish that on anybody. I know the NPP won't be in power forever and I will not want the same thing to happen to me again."

He stated that he has been moved from the Communications Committee of Parliament since he's no more the Chairman and therefore cannot give a vivid update of what has gone on but he is sure that Radio Gold will back on the air.

Ursula Owusu Ekuful

Meanwhile, the Minority Members of Parliament on the Appointments Committee are demanding that the Communication and Digitisation Minister-designate Ursula Owusu-Ekuful show that she did not close radio stations discriminatorily based on political affiliation.

Ursula Owusu during her vetting said she never targeted Radio Gold and Radio XYZ for closure through the National Communication Authority (NCA).

The NCA took the action in May 2019 with the explanation that: "Radio stations operating without valid authorisations as determined by the 2017 FM Broadcasting Audit, are being shut down with immediate effect as an enforcement action in view of the decision of the Electronic Communications Tribunal."

It said: "Following the FM Spectrum Audit in 2017, some stations were found to be in default and were fined by the Authority. However, some of the stations in default were not satisfied and proceeded to the various courts; Electronic Communications Tribunal (ECT) and the High Court to appeal against the NCA's decision."