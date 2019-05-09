The law enforcement officers were accompanied by authorities from the National Communication Authority (NCA) to conduct the operation.

According to reports, the radio stations are owing the NCA which they have refused to pay.

They have also failed to renew their licenses, which reports indicate have expired since last year.

Pulse Ghana

At the time of the shutdown, Radio XYZ had started a live broadcast of a press conference organised and was being addressed by the Council of Elders of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the party's headquarters in Accra.

The NDC Council of Elders was reacting to a police invitation to National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to report to the CID as part of investigations into recent kidnappings and fire outbreaks said to be linked to Mr Ampofo.