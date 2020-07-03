The NPP MP is appealing against the judgement in which he has been asked to pay damages to the journalist, husband lawyer Ralph Agyapong disclosed in Accra.

Speaking on Accra based Net 2 TV, the lawyer cautioned Mr. Baako JNR against attacks on his client.

He alleges that the renowned journalist has been slamming his client in radio discussions and call him ”empty”.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

The court gave the lawmaker a 30-day ultimatum to retract and apologize three times on the platforms he used to defame Kwaku Baako.

The legislator also got damage set at GH¢100,000 with cost of GH¢30,000.