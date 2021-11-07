Kennedy Agyapong walks majestically to receive 3G award despite alleged stroke (video)

3G is initials for God, Global & Giving, and this year’s edition dubbed "A Night of Heroes" recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of the leading trailblazers of the greater Ghanaian/African and Global communities.

This year’s Special 10th edition was held on Saturday, November 6th, at Best Western Plus Robert Treat Hotel, 50 Park Place Newark, New Jersey in the USA.

Kennedy Agyapong is seen in a video uploaded to YouTube, walking with a lot of pride and a hand in his pocket to the stage to receive the prestigious award amidst eulogy from the emcee of the event.

It puts to rest the allegations that he has suffered a stroke and cannot walk, which saw some people wishing him well.

His colleague Member of Parliament for the Bekwai Constituency, Ashanti Region, Joseph Osei-Owusu aka Joe Wise who is also First Deputy Speaker of Ghana's Parliament also received an award at this year’s event.

Aside from the two politicians, popular gospel musician Mercy Amoah popularly known as Ohemaa Mercy also among others who received awards at this years edition.