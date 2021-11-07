The controversial lawmaker and businessman has been awarded for the third time since the inception of the 3G award scheme in 2009. He won the 6th edition in 2015 and then the 8th edition 2018, before the latest one.
Kennedy Agyapong walks majestically to receive 3G award despite alleged stroke (video)
Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency Kennedy Agyapong has been seen walking majestically to receive his 3G award despite allegations that he suffered a stroke and is bed-ridden.
3G is initials for God, Global & Giving, and this year’s edition dubbed "A Night of Heroes" recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of the leading trailblazers of the greater Ghanaian/African and Global communities.
This year’s Special 10th edition was held on Saturday, November 6th, at Best Western Plus Robert Treat Hotel, 50 Park Place Newark, New Jersey in the USA.
Kennedy Agyapong is seen in a video uploaded to YouTube, walking with a lot of pride and a hand in his pocket to the stage to receive the prestigious award amidst eulogy from the emcee of the event.
RAED ALSO: 8 people die, many hospitalized due to crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival
It puts to rest the allegations that he has suffered a stroke and cannot walk, which saw some people wishing him well.
His colleague Member of Parliament for the Bekwai Constituency, Ashanti Region, Joseph Osei-Owusu aka Joe Wise who is also First Deputy Speaker of Ghana's Parliament also received an award at this year’s event.
Aside from the two politicians, popular gospel musician Mercy Amoah popularly known as Ohemaa Mercy also among others who received awards at this years edition.
Over the 12 years, honorees have included; Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Abraham Attah (Hollywood Actor), Azuma Nelson, Boxing Legend, Michael Spinks, Boxing Legend, Rev. Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, Kuuku Dadzie (Soccer Legends, Akwasi Appiah (Former Coach), Asamoah Gyan (Captain GH Black Stars), Captain Solomon Quainoo of Emirate Airlines, Hon. Samuel Amoako, Former Consul General, Ruth-Hassell Thompson, Former Senator of Mount Vernon, New York, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani (Kofi TV), Emelia Brobbey (Actress) & Many others.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh