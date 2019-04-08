According to him, the conduct of the Police Service has been questionable, adding that there has been very little professionalism in dealing with the case.

Last week, the CID boss disclosed that they have located the whereabouts of the kidnapped girls but will not give more details that could compromise their safety.

Mr. Cudjoe said the Police’s handling of the case has been poor, insisting it has become more like a movie than a real kidnapping case.

“It’s beginning to [look] like a movie we are watching. This whole thing smacks of unprofessionalism.

“It is just for the show and it is all for the politics for which [the] press engagement was organised,” the IMANI president said on Citi FM’s The Big Issue.

Residents in Takoradi have been tense in recent months following the kidnapping of three teenage girls.

The Police has so far managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, but have not been able to extract much from him.

This has led to criticisms from civil society groups, gender activists and some lawyers, who believe the Police has not handled the case properly.