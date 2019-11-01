He said the kidnapping phenomenon has been in Ghana over a long time and they are just not happening under the Akufo-Addo government.

“I hear people trying to make kidnapping a new phenomenon. It is not new. Ghana for the past eight years had recorded 504 kidnapping cases between 2011 and 2019,” he noted.

Mr Dery said in 2013, there were 77 reported cases, in 2014, 76 cases and in 2018, 58. He said 2019 has so far recorded 47 cases but added that effective investigations revealed 21 of the cases in 2019 were false, leaving the tally at 26.

He made these remarks while addressing Regional, Divisional and District Crime Officers at the opening of a two-day annual conference.

He then commended the police CID for helping reduce kidnapping cases in the country.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

He urged the officers to come up with a road map for criminal investigations and their role as effective crime officers.

He admitted the onus lay was on the government to equip them with the requisite knowledge and skills as well as modern communication tools to enhance their work.